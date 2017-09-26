$750K bail for man who tried run over pair near Valley school - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

$750K bail for man who tried run over pair near Valley school

Clay Green appears in a Las Vegas courtroom on Sept. 26, 2017.
A judge set bail for the man suspected of attempting to run people over near Walter Johnson Junior High School at $750,000. 

Clay Green, 24, appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday morning. 

A judge said if Green posts bail he will be placed on house arrest. 

According to his arrest report, Green said two people threw rocks at his car, breaking his windshield, so he tried to run them over. 

Green followed the two people outside of the school, and hit two other vehicles, before stopping on rocks. 

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 9. 

