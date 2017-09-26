New museum exhibit teaches kids about Japanese culture

An image at the exhibit at the Discovery Children's Museum. (Mike Doria/FOX5)

Japan has taken over 1,500 square feet of space on the second floor of the DISCOVERY Children’s Museum in a visiting exhibit designed to teach kids about the culture of the country.

It is titled “Hello from Japan,” the exhibit showcases the contemporary Japanese culture using a colorful, youth-inspired aesthetic that puts real pictures with facts about the country. For example, did you know that Japan goes through 24 billion disposable chopsticks per year? And, at each stop along the exhibit, kids are able to interact, whether it’s singing karaoke or learning how to write the Japanese alphabet.

The exhibit eventually shifts toward a peaceful, serene and spiritual backdrop that contains, among other displays, a wishing tree that encourages guests to leave their own on paper notes that are hung from the branches.

The museum was able to get the visiting exhibit through grant money. It will stay until January 7th, 2018 and is included in the normal ticket price of $14.50.

The DISCOVERY Children’s Museum is now using its fall/winter hours:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

