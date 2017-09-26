Metro investigating double stabbing near Boulder Highway and Flamingo

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a double stabbing Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at 7:12 a.m. at 4925 Boulder Highway, near Flamingo Road.

According to Metro, two people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

One suspect was taken into custody, Metro said.

An investigation is ongoing.

