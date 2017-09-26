Valley NFL fans react to weekend full of national anthem protests

In week three of the NFL, players from all 32 teams protested during the national anthem in some way, and reactions from fans varied across the country.

One Pittsburgh native who lives in Las Vegas said she's has been waving her Terrible Towel for as long as she can remember.

"When I was a little girl, my dad was a huge Steelers fan," the woman said. But this week said she's taking all of her Steelers jerseys, blankets and memorabilia and giving them away.

"Anybody that wants it can take it, and honestly anything that is left over can go to the pawn shop," she said before laying all her items out on a table at Reunion Trails Park in Henderson.

She said she's ridding herself of the black and gold because all but one Steelers player stood in the team tunnel during the national anthem before Sunday's game.

It happened during an NFL Sunday filled with protests, as players took knees, raised fists, linked arms and sat down during the Star Spangled Banner. The demonstrations were a response to racism in America, and after criticism from President Donald Trump.

"When you sing the national anthem, it's about America, it's not about anything else," the woman said. "For them to completely disregard that and stay in the locker room, I'm not okay with it."

Tod Story with the ACLU of Nevada said he watched the dozens of national anthem protests too, but he sees them in a different light.

"We live in the United States of America, we still have the First Amendment and people are free to express their opinions," Story said.

Story said he expects the protests to continue throughout the NFL season.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.