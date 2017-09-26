'That's a show car!' Driver admits he tried to run people over near Las Vegas school

Suspect charged with attempted murder after trying to run people over on Sept. 22, 2017. (Courtney Whipple)

The 24-year-old driver accused of trying to run over two people Friday said rocks thrown at his car provoked him, according to Metro Police.

In his arrest report, Clay Green told police that two "unknown males" threw rocks at his car, breaking his windshield, so he tried to run them over. A Metro officer asked Green if he thought running people over who threw rock at his car was ok, and he responded, "Hell yeah, that's a show car!"

A video taken by a witness showed Green in an orange Ford Mustang trying to run people over near Walter Johnson Junior High School Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident began as an argument between two friends. The suspect then tried to run over the victim and hit several cars near the school located near Alta Drive and Buffalo Drive.

The witness said during the chase, the vehicle kept driving in circles and at one point, a vehicle that was hit impacted a person nearby. The reckless driver then ran onto the grass and got stuck.

"It was a civil dispute between me and my brother," Green said in an interview Monday.

"I wasn't trying to hurt them, I just wanted to scare them," Green said.

Green said the fight started when his brother took his car without asking. Green claimed his brother also took his pack of cigarettes and five dollars.

According to the arrest report, the woman he was chasing after was at a home with Green's brother. There, he was driving fast and stopped abruptly nearly hitting everyone there. The woman, who was pregnant, told police she was upset and yelled at Green. That's when he turned his attention on her and started chasing her through the neighborhood. The woman said she didn't know Green, other than that he was her friend's brother.

During his pursuit, the woman fell, and another woman in a van got out and helped her up. When the woman Green was chasing saw there were kids in the van, she said she wouldn't get inside because Green was going to hit it with his car, the report said.

The woman saw a man in a car nearby and asked for his help. While she was trying to get in his car, Green slammed into the driver's side of that car. That driver got out of his car and he and the woman started running, circling the van to escape Green, according to the report. Green hit the van, which then hit the man, causing him to fall. The woman then ran toward the school, where Green's car got stuck.

A security guard pulled Green out of the Mustang and started fighting with him, a witness said. Several school aides then helped pin Green down outside of the car.

The woman and man both suffered minor injuries to their legs, and the woman in the van may have broken her arm when Green hit her van, police said.

The incident happened while students were leaving school, putting them in danger. Police charged Green with two counts of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon.

Green told police it was not attempted murder saying it was only "attempted vehicular manslaughter."

