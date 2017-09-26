Fall brings falling gas prices in Las Vegas

A survey of 649 Las Vegas gas stations shows falling gas prices as the weather cools down in the Valley.

GasBuddy reports a drop of 2.5 cents per gallon in the last seven days. The average for the final week of September was $2.70 per gallon as of Sept. 24. The price per gallon is significantly higher than the national average of $2.55, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

One year ago, the price was 25.6 less than yesterday's average, GasBuddy said.

Gasoline prices on September 25 in Las Vegas have ranged widely over the last five years, according to GasBuddy historical data:

$2.44 per gallon in 2016, $3.04 per gallon in 2015, $3.46 per gallon in 2014, $3.42 per gallon in 2013 and $3.70 per gallon in 2012.

