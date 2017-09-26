HireLive hosts career fair at Suncoast Hotel and Casino

Online job agency HireLive will host a career fair in Las Vegas to fill dozens of positions.

The one-day event is being held at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Summerlin on October 12 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Job-seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and come prepared to the free event with 10 to 15 resumes.

Job opportunities include Inside Sales Reps, Outside Sales Reps, Account Executives, Retail Managers, Account Managers, Insurance Sales, Customer Service, Technical Sales, Sales Managers, Pharmaceutical Sales, Telesales, Sales Trainer, Merchandiser, Mortgage Brokers, Financial Planner, Route Sales, Retail Sales, Retail Management, Human Resources and many more.

HireLive said many of the positions offer a flexible work schedule, full benefits including 401k, internal job growth opportunities and $70,000 salaries.

Visit HireLive.com for more information.

