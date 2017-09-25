Coroner identifies man struck and killed by vehicle near Hard Rock Hotel

The Clark County Coroner released the identity of an elderly man who was struck and killed by a vehicle near the Hard Rock Hotel on Sept. 12.

Donald Dodson, 85, died of multiple blunt force injuries after he was struck by a Ford Mustang as he crossed the road outside of a marked crosswalk near Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue, according to the Coroner.

Metro police said Dodson was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

