Coroner identifies man struck and killed by vehicle near Hard Rock Hotel

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian on Sept. 12, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian on Sept. 12, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Clark County Coroner released the identity of an elderly man who was struck and killed by a vehicle near the Hard Rock Hotel on Sept. 12.

Donald Dodson, 85, died of multiple blunt force injuries after he was struck by a Ford Mustang as he crossed the road outside of a marked crosswalk near Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue, according to the Coroner. 

Metro police said Dodson was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel. 

