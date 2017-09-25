Reports: Woman intentionally hit by car outside of Las Vegas courthouse

A woman leaving a courthouse in downtown Las Vegas was intentionally hit by a car Monday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened just after 12:45 p.m. as the woman was leaving the Regional Justice Center and walking on the sidewalk near the northwest corner of 3rd Street and Lewis Avenue. Police said the victim was "intentionally targeted by a vehicle" and this "does not appear to be a random act."

The vehicle reportedly fled the scene and police were searching for the suspect. Authorities described the vehicle as a cream colored four-door Cadillac sedan with Nevada license plate number 66G290.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Further details were not immediately released.

