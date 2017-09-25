NHP trooper injured in Las Vegas crash

A NHP trooper was injured in a collision on Sept. 25, 2017. (Glenn McKinnon/Report It)

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a crash Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 12 p.m. on Russell Road near Interstate 215.

According to Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel, of NHP, the female trooper was heading westbound on Russell Road to enter the 215 when a Honda four-door vehicle was heading eastbound on Russell Road. The Honda did not yield at a red light and struck the front of the trooper's vehicle as she entered the intersection to make a left turn.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Stuenkel said.

The driver of the Honda, who was the only person in the vehicle, did not sustain injuries, Stuenkel said.

An investigation is ongoing.

