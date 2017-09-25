Worker dies in fall at Las Vegas construction site

Authorities respond to the scene of a construction accident on Sept. 25, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed they are investigating an incident involving a fatal fall at a construction site Monday morning.

Police said a construction worker fell at the site at Johnathan Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard, near St. Rose Parkway.

A spokesperson from the Clark County Fire Department said the worker was sandblasting pipes in the area. After the work was completed, the worker returned the area for unknown reasons, and fell at least 20-feet down into a hole, a Clark County Fire Department official said. The worker appeared to have died on impact, officials said.

OSHA and Metro police were investigating the incident. An OSHA spokesperson said fatality investigations can take from two to six months to complete.

Further details were not immediately released.

