Coroner identifies worker killed in fall at Las Vegas construction site

Authorities respond to the scene of a construction accident on Sept. 25, 2017. (Kurt Rempe/FOX5)

Medical examiners have identified a man killed in a fall at a construction site Monday morning.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 46-year-old Russell Anthony Tracy died in the incident.

A spokesperson from the Clark County Fire Department said the worker was sandblasting pipes in the area of Jonathan Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard, near St. Rose Parkway. After the work was completed, the worker returned the area for unknown reasons, and fell at least 20-feet down into a hole, a Clark County Fire Department official said. The worker appeared to have died on impact, officials said.

OSHA and Metro police were investigating the incident. An OSHA spokesperson said fatality investigations can take from two to six months to complete.

Further details were not immediately released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.