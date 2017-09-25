Coroner identifies worker killed in fall at Las Vegas construction site

Medical examiners have identified a man killed in a fall at a construction site Monday morning.More >
Police said a man has been shot to death Sunday morning in a condo community located on Las Vegas Boulevard.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said a suspect pointed a correction officer's taser at a security guard and a Metro officer before a shooting at University Medical Center Monday.More >
Target Corp. is raising its minimum hourly wage to $11 starting next month and then to $15 by the end of 2020More >
Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man who lost his life during a sex act Saturday night.More >
Henderson police confirmed they are looking into a report that a person in a van tried to lure a child.More >
A person is in custody for attempted murder after attempting to run over people near Walter Johnson Junior High School Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A hot dog vendor in California received thousands of dollars from supporters after a police officer confiscated his money while issuing a citation earlier this month.More >
A woman leaving a courthouse in downtown Las Vegas was intentionally hit by a car Monday afternoon, according to police.More >
