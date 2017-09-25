'Scooterboard' puts new twist on skateboards

The latest in electronic rideable devices puts a new twist on the skateboard.

The “Scooterboard” comes with a folding handle that allows the rider to guide the board. InMotion (@MyInMotion on Facebook and Twitter) is the company behind the device and it said the Scooterboard was created to fill a void in the electric skateboard market.

"Those electric skateboards have a very steep learning curve. So the whole idea is to sort of bring a culture that was once exclusive to the general masses," said Rose Wang with InMotion.

The company also had commuters in mind when designing the 22-pound device. Marketing, in part, will be aimed at people who live just a few miles from the office and want a car alternative.

The speed of the Scooterboard, which tops out at 15 mph, is controlled by a lever on the handlebar. The lever also contains one of two brakes on the Scooterboard. The other is just above the rear tire and is engaged when the rider presses down on it with his or her foot.

The company started creating the prototype for the board back in 2014 and crowdfunded capital for the project. InMotion has exceeded its goal of $25,000.

Each Scooterboard costs $699. Full specs and the evolution of its design are on the company’s website.

