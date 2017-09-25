Henderson police look into report of van luring child

The side of a Henderson police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)

Henderson police confirmed they are looking into a report that a person in a van tried to lure a child.

Police said they are looking for a white van with dark tinted windows. The van had other windows painted white with animal caricatures on it.

The van was last seen on Saturday morning in the area of Patti Ann Woods Drive and Noble Isle Street, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Mission Drive.

The police department said they take reports involving children seriously. The department urges children to travel in groups and to not approach unfamiliar vehicles.

Any incidents should be reported to the police department.

