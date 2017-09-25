Henderson police look into report of van luring child - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Henderson police look into report of van luring child

Posted: Updated:
The side of a Henderson police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5) The side of a Henderson police cruiser is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Henderson police confirmed they are looking into a report that a person in a van tried to lure a child. 

Police said they are looking for a white van with dark tinted windows.  The van had other windows painted white with animal caricatures on it. 

The van was last seen on Saturday morning in the area of Patti Ann Woods Drive and Noble Isle Street, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Mission Drive. 

The police department said they take reports involving children seriously. The department urges children to travel in groups and to not approach unfamiliar vehicles. 

Any incidents should be reported to the police department. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.