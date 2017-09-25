Police: Suspect pointed taser at officer before shooting at UMC

Las Vegas Metro police said a suspect pointed a correction officer's taser at a security guard and a Metro officer before a shooting at University Medical Center Monday.

According to Capt. Kelly McMahill, of Metro, on Sunday at 10:40 a.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Palmhurst Drive the suspect called the communication center and said he was feeling suicidal. He told the dispatcher that he was going to "blast it out with the police officers." He also indicated that he had a firearm.

Officers arrived and found the suspect passed out on the ground, McMahill said. The officers contacted the suspect, ran his information through their computer system and discovered he had a felony warrant for his arrest.

The officers then took the suspect to the Clark County Detention Center, McMahill said. After they arrived, the suspect was not able to complete the booking process because he was extremely intoxicated. Per department protocol, the suspect was taken to University Medical Center.

Once the suspect was at University Medical Center, McMahill said it became apparent he would be there longer than anticipated, so a corrections officer was called to relieve the officer from the scene.

When the corrections officer arrived at the hospital he came with a bag that is commonly used to guard suspects, McMahill. The bag contained a taser, paperwork, shackles and other items of that nature.

McMahill said the bag was left in the room with the suspect as the corrections officer and police officer stepped outside of the room to talk.

Citing video footage, McMahill said the suspect reached into the bag, grabbed the taser and set it on the ground next to him. Shortly after, a nurse and security guard entered the room to deal with the suspect. That's when the suspect grabbed the taser and pointed it in the direction of the security guard. The security guard then ran out of the room and the officer ran back inside. The suspect pointed the taser at the officer and the officer fired one round at the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, McMahill said.

No officers were injured.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, Metro said.

Further details were not immediately released by police.

University Medical Center released a statement following the incident stating, "Patient, family, employee and physician safety is paramount at UMC. UMC's Department of Public Safety works closely with METRO every day to ensure a safe environment. This morning's incident happened in a contained and locked down unit of our Emergency Department. Thankfully, no one else was injured and our Emergency Department team immediately went back to the bedside to care for our other emergent patients. UMC's professionalism, training and commitment to care was very evident especially during this unfortunate circumstance."

