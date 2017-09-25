Officer-involved shooting under investigation at UMC

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 25, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead.

Police said the incident occurred Monday morning at University Medical Center.

Metro said no officers were injured.

Further details were not immediately released.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, Metro said.

