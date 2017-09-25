Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Nellis and Vegas Valley

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a pickup truck Monday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident just after midnight at Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive.

According to police, a woman was walking in a marked crosswalk with the pedestrian "walk" signal illuminated when she started crossing. The woman appeared to be walking slowly and the time to cross expired. All of the vehicles remained stopped except for one red pickup truck that was traveling north on Nellis Boulevard.

The driver of the truck did not stop and hit the pedestrian, police said. The driver then left the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information on this crash is urged to contact Metro's Investigation Section at 702-828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.