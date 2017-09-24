Holiday hiring begins at Tuscany Casino job fair

Well-known corporations are teaming up for a two-day holiday hiring event at a Las Vegas hotel and casino.

Tuscany Hotel and Casino is the chosen venue for the job fair on Sept. 26 and 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Employers in attendance include Allegiant Air, Nike, Fanatics, Morgan Stanley, Sutherland, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts and The Cosmopolitan to name a few.

Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and take plenty of resumes.

