Deadly shooting occurs in Manhattan condos on Las Vegas Boulevar - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Deadly shooting occurs in Manhattan condos on Las Vegas Boulevard

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting at a condo complex on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sept. 24, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5) Police at the scene of a fatal shooting at a condo complex on Las Vegas Boulevard on Sept. 24, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)
Front entrance to Manhattan Condominiums on Sept. 24, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5) Front entrance to Manhattan Condominiums on Sept. 24, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police said a man has been shot to death Sunday morning in a condo community located on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Officers responded to a shooting call at 30 E. Serene Ave., at the corner of Las Vegas Blvd., just after 7:15 a.m.

Metro reported a man was wounded multiple times by gunfire while inside the underground parking at Manhattan Condominiums.

Homicide detectives said the victim appears to have been targeted with evidence suggesting the shooting was gang-related or a prostitution dispute.

The incident remains under investigation according to authorities.  

