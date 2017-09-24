Vegas PD: Man dies during sexual act, homicide detectives investigate

Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man who lost his life during a sex act Saturday night.

Officers responded to an incident call at a home located in the 3300 block of Frontier Street, near Desert Inn Road and Decatur Boulevard, at about 9:20 p.m.

Metro said two men were engaging in a sexual act when one of them was choked and eventually died.

Homicide detectives were notified of the situation and are handling the investigation.

Authorities did not immediately report any arrests were made in the incident.

The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the man deceased after family has been notified.

