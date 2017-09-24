Vegas PD: Man dies during sexual act, homicide detectives investigate

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash in the central part of town early Saturday morning.More >
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash in the central part of town early Saturday morning.More >
Authorities in Bloomington, Illinois, say a 33-year-old man hid his family's cellphones, killed his two children and intentionally set a house fire before hanging himself.More >
Authorities in Bloomington, Illinois, say a 33-year-old man hid his family's cellphones, killed his two children and intentionally set a house fire before hanging himself.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
A person is in custody for attempted murder after attempting to run over people near Walter Johnson Junior High School Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A person is in custody for attempted murder after attempting to run over people near Walter Johnson Junior High School Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A Greyhound bus driver was stabbed by a "deranged" passenger they got into an argument at around 11:00 p.m. Friday, according to Metro Police.More >
A Greyhound bus driver was stabbed by a "deranged" passenger they got into an argument at around 11:00 p.m. Friday, according to Metro Police.More >
Authorities report two female inmates have walked away from a conservation camp Friday night south of Las Vegas.More >
Authorities report two female inmates have walked away from a conservation camp Friday night south of Las Vegas.More >
CVS announced that it will limit opioid prescriptions in an attempt to fight the epidemic of overdoses.More >
CVS announced that it will limit opioid prescriptions in an attempt to fight the epidemic of overdoses.More >
A man is dead after a road rage incident led to a shooting near Fort Apache Road and Grand Teton Drive in northwest Las Vegas Thursday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A man is dead after a road rage incident led to a shooting near Fort Apache Road and Grand Teton Drive in northwest Las Vegas Thursday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
The son of a woman found dead in a suburban Chicago health club two days after she entered the facility wants more information about her death.More >
The son of a woman found dead in a suburban Chicago health club two days after she entered the facility wants more information about her death.More >
An argument broke out after a woman complained about a service dog being allowed inside a Delaware restaurant.More >
An argument broke out after a woman complained about a service dog being allowed inside a Delaware restaurant.More >