No. 10 Ohio State takes care of business, swamps UNLV 54-21

UNLV Rebel football players are shown on the field in this undated image (FOX5).

J.T. Barrett threw touchdown passes to five different receivers in the first half, and No. 10 Ohio State cruised to a 54-21 win over Nevada-Las Vegas on Saturday.

Barrett, who has taken the brunt of the criticism for Ohio State's inconsistent passing game this season, was barely slowed by an outgunned UNLV defense, completing 12 of 17 passes for 209 yards before handing the game over to backup Dwayne Haskins near the end of the first half.

The big half for Barrett moved him into second place behind Art Schlichter for all-time passing yards at Ohio State.

THE TAKEAWAY:

UNLV: The Rebels will be happy to take their big check and move on to Mountain West conference play.

OHIO STATE: UNLV didn't put up much of a fight, so it's hard to tell if the Buckeyes are really getting better. They just have to keep rolling until the next test, on Oct. 28 against No. 4 Penn State. One thing becomes clearer each week: Dobbins is Ohio State's next big star.

POLL IMPLICATIONS: The Buckeyes won last week and dropped two spots, so it's difficult to predict. The level of competition won't do them any favors with voters.

UP NEXT:

UNLV: Hosts San Jose State next Saturday.

Ohio State: Begins a string of eight Big 10 games next Saturday at Rutgers.

