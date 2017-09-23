Summerlin condominiums erupt in flames, require 2-alarm response

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighters survey the damage caused by a 2-alarm fire at a Summerlin condo complex Sept. 23 (LVFR).

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighters doused flames that were spreading quickly at a Summerlin condominium complex Saturday morning.

Multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting flames and heavy smoke coming out of a Marquesa Condos unit on 7300 Pirates Cove Road, near Buffalo and Summerlin Parkway, were placed at 11:56 a.m., according to Public Information Officer Tim Szymanski.

On arrival, firefighters located a downstairs unit with flames escaping from the window and affecting the unit above, a release said.

LVFR dispatched a second unit to assist with the fire. Firefighters determined the call necessary since the flames could have spread to adjacent condo units, stated a release.

Firefighters had the fire under control in less than five minutes.

One person was treated by fire paramedics and released on scene, according to the release.

A LVFR release said flames destroyed the bedroom in the downstairs unit where the fire began in addition to heavy smoke damage.

The unit above had a broken window and minor smoke damage as firefighters were able to extinguish the flames before they spread.

According to a release, six adults were displaced from the downstairs unit.

Three adults and two children live in the upstairs condo, which suffered minor damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting everyone affected.

LVFR estimated the damage at $25,000. Officials have not determined an official cause of the fire.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.