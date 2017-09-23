Greyhound passenger stabs driver while en route to Las Vegas

A stabbing investigation is underway after a Greyhound bus driver was stabbed multiple times late Friday night by a passenger.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said they were notified of an unruly passenger not cooperating with a bus driver at about 11 p.m. while traveling on Interstate 15 near Sloan.

The driver informed dispatch that a male passenger was refusing to leave the bus or sit down in his seat. A few moments later the driver said the man was threatening him with a knife.

According to troopers, dispatch then heard what sounded like a fight and the driver informed them he had been stabbed.

The passenger ran from the scene after the altercation, crossed multiple lanes of traffic on the highway and attempted to punch passing vehicles, according to NHP.

Highway patrol eventually took the man into custody and identified him as 31-year-old Armando Juarez.

The 55-year-old bus driver is expected to survive the incident but he was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the thigh, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the bus was traveling from California and none of the other travelers were injured.

Juarez is facing a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, according to NHP.

