AUDIO: Greyhound bus driver stabbed twice in the chest while on phone with 911

An investigation is underway after a Greyhound bus driver was stabbed multiple times late Friday night by a passenger.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said they were notified of an unruly passenger not cooperating with a bus driver at about 11 p.m. while traveling on Interstate 15 near Sloan. The caller said the passenger was possibly drunk or high, standing on top of the seats, so the bus driver pulled over.

"Any weapons or anything?" the 911 operator asked. "Do you know?"

"Not that I can tell right now," the caller responded.

A few moments later, the driver said the man was standing right next to him, threatening him with a knife.

In the background, you can hear the passenger yell at the bus driver.

"Shut the ****ing door, dawg," he yelled. "Shut the ****ing door, homie."

"Hold on man," the driver responded.

"SHUT THE DOOR," the suspect yelled back.

"Hold on. Hold on," the driver pleaded. "Hey, nobody's coming man. Nobody's coming. Nobody's..."

Then the call went quiet for a minute and ten seconds. Dispatch could only hear what sounded like a fight until the driver got back on the phone.

"Uh, I believe I've been stabbed," he said. "I need medical bad. I'm bleeding."

The victim was stabbed twice in the chest and once in the thigh. Police said the stabbing was so forceful, the knife broke.

The passenger ran from the scene after the altercation, crossed multiple lanes of traffic on the highway, took off his shirt, and attempted to punch passing vehicles, according to NHP.

Highway patrol eventually took the man into custody and identified him as 31-year-old Armando Juarez. His mugshot was not immediately available, as he was taken to University Medical Center.

The 55-year-old bus driver is expected to survive the incident.

Authorities said the bus was traveling from California and none of the other travelers were injured.

Juarez is facing a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, according to NHP.

FOX5 has chosen not to release the 911 phone call in its entirety to protect the identity of the victim, but you can listen to the majority of the confrontation by clicking the video above.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved