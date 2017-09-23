Search underway for 2 escaped inmates in Nevada

Authorities report two female inmates have walked away from a conservation camp Friday night south of Las Vegas.

Krystal Ann Holm, 33, and Chrystal Uebel, 33, skipped out of the Jean Conservation Camp while under minimum security at about 9 p.m.

The camp is about a 30-minute drive from Las Vegas on Interstate 15 and is located just behind the Gold Strike hotel-casino.

A retake warrant has been issued for each escaped inmate as Holm was facing 19 to 60 months for burglary and Uebel was serving 12 to 36 months for possession of a stolen vehicle.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said Holm is 5 feet tall, has green eyes, blond hair and weighs about 130 pounds. She also has a tattoo on her left ankle of a rose and scaring on her right leg.

Uebel is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair, green eyes and weighs about 157 pounds. She has a tattoo of a rose on her left forearm along with the letter "B" tattooed on her neck, according to the department.

Authorities urged anyone with information on the whereabouts on these inmates to contact law enforcement immediately.

