Drunk driver runs red light, causes fatal crash in central Las Vegas

Police at the scene of a fatal overnight crash on Spring Mountain Road on Sept. 23, 2017. (LVACS)

Crime tape marks a deadly crash in central Las Vegas where two people lost their lives on Sept. 23, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash in the central part of town early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Polaris Avenue.

A suspected drunk driver of a Dodge Charger failed to stop at a red light at the intersection while traveling westbound on Spring Mountain, according to Metro's preliminary investigation, and collided with a Ford Fiesta attempting to cross traffic.

The two occupants of the Ford were pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver of the Dodge was booked on suspected impairment.

A portion of Spring Mountain Road and Polaris Avenue was closed for multiple hours for the fatal investigation.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

