Greyhound bus driver stabbed by 'deranged' passenger on I-15

Greyhound bus driver stabbed by 'deranged' passenger on I-15

JEAN, NV (FOX5) -

A Greyhound bus driver was stabbed by a "deranged" passenger after they got into an argument at around 11:00 p.m. Friday, according to Metro Police.

During the argument, the passenger stabbed the driver three times in the chest on northbound I-15 near Jean, police said.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the passenger was put into custody.

