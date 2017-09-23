Life is Beautiful takes over downtown Las Vegas

Organizers of the Life is Beautiful Festival said they believe their fifth year will be the largest we’ve ever seen. (FOX5)

Organizers of the Life is Beautiful Festival said they believe their fifth year will be the largest we’ve ever seen. If day one was any indication, they are well on their way.

Grab the kids, friends, and of course the butterfly wings, Life is Beautiful, is here.

“It makes me feel so simply ecstatic. I feel so connected with everyone and everyone is so happy and nice and goes out of there way to say, 'Hey are you having a good time? And that’s what life is all about,” party goer, Keanna Grolea said.

Thousands descended on downtown, some making their first trip to Las Vegas.

"It’s almost like an amusement park, it’s a whole experience," Tanner Smith said.

“Little wacky. I expected weirdness, but you can’t prepare for this,” Aaron Thomas said.

“Definitely came here to see all the beautiful people," Will Zhao said.

Beautiful people and bands: 141 different artists will perform this weekend, all bringing something different to the stage.

“Blink 182 and Chance the Rapper; two completely different artists, but I’m excited to see both of them,” Thomas said.

"You're surrounded by a bunch of other people that like music, love music, willing to travel around to go see it. Crazy to see people. People watch is always fun," part goer, Jason Williams said.

Tickets for the weekend are officially sold out and those who were lucky enough to get one said they're not surprised one bit.

"It's Vegas. Vegas and a music festival," Ken Cornelson said.

For most, Life is Beautiful is a real good time. but what’s the secret to getting the most out of this weekend?

"Take a nap, haha. Got to," Cornelson said.

“We’ll find out, this is only the first day. We’ll see how I feel come Sunday. I don’t know if I paced myself well enough,” Smith said.

