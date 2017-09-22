Budget advisory committee talks CCSD shortfall

The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

The Clark County School District is looking for ways to solve a budget shortfall of nearly $60 million.

On Friday, a new budget advisory committee met for the first time to give the community a chance to ask questions about the budget deficit.

The CCSD chief financial officer did a question and answer session talking about how the district got into this budget mess.

State Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton is the co chair of this committee. She said it's important to analyze where the money is and where it's being spent.

"They project dollars to come in but if they don't hit that projection, what happens then? Maybe we need to change some time frames we need adjust how we do these projections. Maybe the matrix just needs to be adjusted. Things change over time and the school district has gotten larger and things evolve," Carlton said.

The CCSD CFO explained how basically The district had more expenses and less revenue than they were expecting.

Part of that came from retro pay from union arbitration, programs required by the state and federal government that are not funded, and a full-day kindergarten grant that was lost.

No decisions were made Friday. However, there were several state and local leaders on the committee, trying to find ways to help the district better prepare and manage its budget.

The committee has plans to meet again on Nov. 3.

