Driver arrested after attempting to run pedestrians over near Johnson Junior High

Suspect charged with attempted murder after trying to run people over on Sept. 22, 2017. (Courtney Whipple) Suspect charged with attempted murder after trying to run people over on Sept. 22, 2017. (Courtney Whipple)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A person is in custody for attempted murder after attempting to run over people near Walter Johnson Junior High School Friday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metro police. 

A witness told FOX5 at about 4 p.m. a guy tried to run over two kids at the school located near Alta Drive and Buffalo Drive. 

Police said the incident began as an argument between two friends. The suspect then tried to run over the victim and hit several cars. 

The witness said during the chase the vehicle kept driving in circles and at one point, a vehicle that was hit impacted a person nearby. The reckless driver then ran onto the grass and got stuck. 

A man pulled the driver out of the vehicle and started fighting with him, the witness said. Several school aides then helped pin the suspect down outside of the car. 

Metro later identified the suspect as 24-year-old Clay Green and charged him with attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon. 

