Animal Foundation slashes adoption fees for National Dog Week

A dog is shown at The Animal Foundation in an undated image. (File/FOX5) A dog is shown at The Animal Foundation in an undated image. (File/FOX5)
The Animal Foundation is cutting adoption prices in half in honor of National Dog Week. 

Anyone hoping to add to their family can visit the adoption center starting on Sunday from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. The special will run until Sept. 30. 

The regular $50 adoption fee for all dogs six months and older will be half off. All dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines. An additional city or government fee of up to $10 may apply. 

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road, near Bonanza Road. 

Additional information can be found online at animalfoundation.com

