CCSD student facing road blocks while studying abroad

A CCSD student is running into problems with the district while studying abroad in South Korea.

A CCSD student is running into problems with the district while studying abroad in South Korea. High school senior Alexandra Gainey received a scholarship to study language in South Korea.

Originally, Gainey said the district told her she would be considered a drop out if she accepted the scholarship, and would have to enroll in an adult school when she returned. After meeting with the district though, they were able to come to a solution and Alexandra was told she could keep her class rank and remain enrolled. However, on Sept. 11, Gainey’s mom received a letter from the district saying her daughter had been withdrawn.

“She works so hard and she doesn't deserve this. I mean, they just threw gasoline at her,” Gainey’s mom Yolanda Perkins said.

Gainey was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when she was nine years old. She said she had to quit gymnastics, martial arts and other activities she enjoyed doing.

“The first thing she asked me was, 'Why did this happen to me?' I said, 'I don't know.' I said, 'But what I do know, you're gonna find something else that you're good at.' And she did: language,” Perkins said.

That’s she said why winning this scholarship was a dream come true, until she ran into these issues. Perkins said the district has no policy for students leaving to study abroad, but now, her daughter is being punished for it.

“She figured out what she needed to do, how hard she needed to work, how many classes she needed to finish, and they can't figure out what to do with an exchange student?” Perkins said.

She said her daughter is applying to colleges, but her transcript shows she withdrew from school and removes her class rank.

“I want her rank put back in place now,” Perkins said. “It's just really aggravating for me at this point, and I don't want my child, who is all the way in another country, to be upset or worried when she's already. She's been through enough.”

CCSD responded with this statement: "The plan that was mutually agreed upon by all parties, which would allow the student to complete coursework and other requirements prior to May 2018 and remain part of the class of 2018, is still being honored."

They were unable to comment on the specifics regarding class rank and the withdraw process at this time.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.