Cliven Bundy firing lawyer with trial approaching in Vegas

Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy appears in this image from Friday, Jan. 22. (Source: FOX5)

Cliven Bundy's defense attorney says the Nevada cattleman and state's rights figure is firing him, less than three weeks before trial stemming from a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents.

Attorney Bret Whipple filed documents Thursday asking Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro for a hearing as soon as possible about withdrawing from the case.

Whipple says the decision is Bundy's. He says he doesn't know if Bundy has another lawyer or intends to represent himself.

It wasn't immediately clear if the move will affect the trial schedule.

Jury selection is set to start Oct. 10 for Bundy, two sons and four other men -- including two defendants whose retrial ended last month with acquittal on most charges and no verdicts on assault on a federal officer and weapon counts.

