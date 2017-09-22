Maryland college student creates epic '3x5' notecard for test - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Maryland college student creates epic '3x5' notecard for test

A student in Maryland took advantage of his professor's allowance of a cheat sheet. (Reb Beatty/Instagram) A student in Maryland took advantage of his professor's allowance of a cheat sheet. (Reb Beatty/Instagram)
The first day of a new semester in college can be stressful, not to mention the first test! 

Sometimes, students, score an awesome teacher who allows notes on test days.

One student studying for an exam at Anne Arundel Community College in Maryland took advantage of the professor's allowance of a so-called cheat sheet. 

According to an Instagram post, Professor Reb Beatty allowed students to use a 3-by-5 "notecard." Beatty said, "as precise as I am, apparently, I never specified inches."

So his student, Elijah Bowen, took advantage of this and created a 3-by-5 foot notecard. Beatty said he allowed Bowen to use his notes. 

"Well played and lesson learned for me," Beatty said in his post. 

The college responded with "What can we say? Our students are innovative."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

