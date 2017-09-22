Road closures in place for Life is Beautiful - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Road closures in place for Life is Beautiful

A map shows road closures during Life is Beautiful. (City of Las Vegas) A map shows road closures during Life is Beautiful. (City of Las Vegas)
Plan on heading to Life is Beautiful in downtown Las Vegas this weekend? Festival-goers will want to plan ahead.

The three-day festival will take up 18 blocks in the downtown area and road closures will be in place. The festival runs from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily. 

The event extends from 7th to 11th Street and from Mesquite to Carson Avenues. 


Those who plan to drive to the event can purchase parking permits online. Daily parking passes are $10 and weekend passes are $30. A three-day park and ride pass from the World Market Center is $45 per person. 

People can also take advantage of a rideshare deal, bike valet, and the RTC bike share program. Additional information can be found online at lifeisbeautiful.com

