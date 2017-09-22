Fall arrives in Southern Nevada with cooler temperatures

7-Day forecast for Las Vegas Valley shown here starting on Sept. 22, 2017. (Sam Argier/FOX5)

The fall season is officially here on Friday and cooler air has arrived with it in the Las Vegas Valley.

Temperatures started out in the 40s and 50s Friday morning in some parts of the Valley with clear skies.

Friday's forecast is calling for skies to remain clear with a high temperature in the upper 70s and calm conditions overall.

The gorgeous fall weather will continue through the weekend with high temperatures holding in the 70s.

A slight warmup is in the cards next week with temperatures pushing close to 90 degrees according to the latest forecast.

