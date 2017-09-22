CCSD budget cuts could compromise police department

School district police at the scene of a fight call at Chaparral High School. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Two fights erupted at Chaparral High school during Thursday's lunch recess.

"A guy was harassing a girl and the girls brother started swinging and then someone pulled out a knife," Chaparral sophomore Alyssa Titta said.

A Clark County School District Police Spokesperson said both fights involved two males each. Three people were arrested for charges including battery against a cop, bringing a knife to school, and possession of marijuana.

"Kids were breaking out into fights. There was a cop that got hit and everyone was starting to get pepper sprayed."

An officer suffered a twisted knee and a student was treated and released from the hospital for knee pain.

"We're literally on the news every year because there are so many fights and they do nothing about it," Titta said.

It's unclear how many officers were present at the high school near the 515 and Twain Avenue Thursday, but Captain Ken Young with CCSD police said each high school averages one to two officers per campus.

With the district's $60 million deficit, school police could face budget cuts of more than $1 million.

According to school board trustee Kevin Child, a cut that large equates to 11 officers.

"The last thing we should have cut was safety," Child said. "With violence up, police is the last thing we should cut if we want a safe and respectful learning environment."

Thursday's two fights are the latest in a rash of violent situations on CCSD campuses.

Back in March, five fights broke out at Desert Oasis High School. In May, CCSD police launched an investigation after learning about a fight club at Tarkanian Middle School. In Aug., officers responded to Thurman White Middle School after police said a 12-year-old student stabbed a 16-year-old girl. And just last week, police said an officer used pepper spray to break up a brawl between football players from Basic High School and Canyon Springs High School.

"It's a very unsafe place to be," Chaparral High school sophomore Angel Carpenter said.

CCSDPD declined to comment about the district's budget shortfall. CCSD and the police officer's association of CCSD did not return calls Thursday.

