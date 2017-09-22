CCSD budget cuts could compromise police department

The Clark County School District Police Department has a fight at Chaparral High School under investigation Thursday afternoon.More >
Oklahoma City police officers who opened fire on a man in front of his home as he approached them holding a metal pipe didn't hear witnesses yelling that he was deaf, a department official said Wednesday.More >
Metro police are investigating a fatal crash that involved one of their own officers early Wednesday morning.More >
The Gun Garage is closing its doors after five years in business. The gun shop put all of its inventory on the auction block.More >
A man who won a $338 million Powerball jackpot was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child.More >
Two people exchanged gunfire in a road rage altercation Wednesday afternoon in the North Las Vegas area, according to police.More >
A judge dismissed a 14-count indictment against a Las Vegas attorney accused of sharing her cell phone with an incarcerated client.More >
A suspected impaired driver collided with a school bus Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A man convicted of killing his mother by strangling her was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of 10 years in prison.More >
