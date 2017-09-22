Study: Nevada has one of the highest veteran suicide rates

Veterans in Nevada have one of the highest suicide rates in the country, a new study showed.

Newly released data from the Department of Veterans Affairs shows that in 2014, the most recent year on file, 127 Nevada veterans committed suicide.

The statistic makes Nevada's veteran suicide rate 60 per 100,000 veterans, well above the national average of 38 per 100,000.

The rate is one of the highest in the nation, along with other western states including Utah, Montana and New Mexico.

"This doesn't surprise me at all," Veterans Village Founder Arnold Stalk said. He said it isn't shocking because through his organization, a non-profit that works to give veterans housing and offers crisis counseling, he sees the challenges former servicemen and women in Nevada face every day.

"It's very emotional and very, very difficult to look in the eyes of a veteran who has fought for our country, and see that we can't get our act together to help them. It's just shameful," Stalk said.

Experts said Nevada's veteran suicide rate is higher than other states because of its large rural areas that limit access to care centers. Stalk said in the valley, it's due to the large transient population.

"We're a real transient town, so you get a lot of people who end up here and have issues and have struggles," Stalk said. "It's up to the community, our businesses, our families, people who are sitting in their living rooms trying to figure out how they can be a part of it. Come on down and we'll show you."

