'The Embracing Project' celebrates 10 years of helping victims of sex trafficking

'The Embracing Project' celebrates 10 years of helping victims of sex trafficking

The Embracing Project celebrated its tenth anniversary Thursday. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5) The Embracing Project celebrated its tenth anniversary Thursday. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

On International Peace Day, "The Embracing Project" celebrated its tenth anniversary at the Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas Thursday.

The non-profit organization helps young men and women escape the horrors of sex trafficking by providing treatment and resources to help heal the victims' physical and emotional scars.

Las Vegas is a sex trafficking hub. FOX5's Christine Maddela serves on the board of directors for The Embracing Project and served as emcee for Thursday's event.

The event helped to raise money and awareness for the valley's sex trafficking victims and for The Embracing Project.

To find help, or to support The Embracing Project, click here

