1 killed, man arrested after road rage incident in northwest Las Vegas

A man is dead after a road rage incident led to a shooting near Fort Apache Road and Grand Teton Drive in northwest Las Vegas Thursday, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:17 p.m. The suspect, identified as 62-year-old Jim Davis, shot the victim, also a man in his 60s, then called 911, police said.

Metro said officers found the victim dead in the street and two pickup trucks at the scene when they arrived.

Police said they don’t think Davis has a criminal history and they're looking for security footage.

Police said the victim and Davis did not know each other.

The incident started near the gate in the area where the victim was driving slow and stopping. Davis honked his horn at the victim. The victim got out and approached the Davis' window and raised his arm. That's when Davis felt threatened, took out a pistol and fired one shot at the victim's head, killing him, police said.

Davis was cooperative and claimed self-defense. Metro said the preliminary investigation found the self-defense claim to be false and the victim did not have a gun.

Metro said Davis is in custody and will be charged with murder. His wife was in the truck with him at the time of the shooting.

Police said it's an isolated incident and Davis lived in the area.

Lt. Dan McGrath, of Metro, said it's unusual to see a violent road rage incident with people of this age.

