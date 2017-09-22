1 dead in road rage incident near Fort Apache Road and Grand Teton Drive

One person is dead after a road rage incident lead to a shooting near Fort Apache Road and Grand Teton Drive in northwest Las Vegas, according to Metro Police. (Kurt Rempe / FOX5)

A man is dead after a road rage incident lead to a shooting near Fort Apache Road and Grand Teton Drive in northwest Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:17 p.m. The suspect, a man in his 60s, shot the victim, also a man in his 60s, then called 911, police said.

Metro said officers found the victim dead in the street and two pickup trucks at the scene when they arrived.

Police said they don’t think the suspect has a criminal history and they're looking for security footage.

Suspect and victim didn’t know each other.

The incident started near the gate in the area where the victim was driving slow and stopping. He got out and approached the suspect’s window and raised his arm. That's when the suspect felt threatened, took out a pistol and fired one shot to the victim's head, killing him, police said.

The suspect was cooperative and claimed self-defense. Metro said preliminary investigation found the self-defense claim to be false and the victim did not have a gun.

Metro said the suspect is in custody and will be charged with murder. His wife as in the truck with him at the time of the shooting.

Police said it's an isolated incident and the suspect lived in the area.

Lt. Dan McGrath said it's unusual to see a violent road rage incident with people of this age.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.