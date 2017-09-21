Battered by Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico gets help from BLM Nevada crew

Rangers pose with a hotel guest after they retrieved her heart medicine in exposed areas of the hotel during the hurricane. (Photo: BLM)

Rangers pack their gear and clean up, prior to getting on a C-130 Military Transport. (Photo: BLM)

Rangers aboard the C-130 on the way to San Juan Tuesday Sept. 19. (Photo: BLM)

Bureau of Land Management Nevada crews went to San Juan, Puerto Rico to help people devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Rangers left Nevada on Tuesday aboard a C-130 Military Transport. While there, they've been assisting FEMA on search and rescue missions for people lost or separated from their families and they delivered medicine to those in need.

Maria is strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years. Its destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island and turned some streets into raging rivers Wednesday in an onslaught that could plunge the U.S. territory deeper into financial crisis.

Leaving at least nine people dead in its wake across the Caribbean, Hurricane Maria blew ashore in the morning near the southeast coastal town of Yabucoa as a Category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph.

