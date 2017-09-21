Teen arrested in NLV road rage shootout

A man was arrested after he and another man shot at each other in a North Las Vegas road rage fight Wednesday, police said.

Police responded to a crash at about 1:50 p.m. in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and M.L.K. Boulevard where two cars collided, suffering minor damage and no reported injuries, North Las Vegas police said.

Police found that 18-year-old David Rosengrant-Munoz was rear-ended by a 24-year-old man in a Honda sedan. Rosengrant-Munoz got out of his car and came toward the Honda with a gun in his hand in "a threatening manner." The 24-year-old feared for his life and fled the scene, NLVPD said.

Rosengrant-Munoz followed the Honda to the Revere Street and Colton Avenue area where he and the other driver shot at each other. Rosengrant-Munoz was hit several times and was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the other driver wasn't hurt.

Rosengrant-Munoz was later booked for assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

