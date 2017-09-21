Police: Student took loaded gun to Sierra Vista HS

Clark County School District police confirmed a student took a loaded handgun to campus at Sierra Vista High School Thursday morning.

Sometime between 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. the student was referred to the school’s administration office for another undisclosed matter.

The student attempted to run away from the campus and in the process of trying to escape, the student dropped a loaded handgun, police said.

Police detained the student a short time later. No injuries were reported in the incident.

CCSD Police reminded parents “this is a team effort between law enforcement and parents. Beware of what your kids are carrying and bringing to school.”

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.