Koval Lane shut down at Tropicana as police respond to barricaded woman

Police shut down Koval Lane at Tropicana Avenue as officers responded to a woman barricaded in an apartment unit on the 4800 block of Koval Lane, according to Metro.

The situation began at 12:04 p.m. when an officer started looking for the woman for an undisclosed reason. They found her at 2:40 p.m. in one of the apartments nearby. Police set up a perimeter and asked residents to "shelter in place," meaning if they leave their homes, they won't be allowed to return until the situation is over, Metro said.

Police said they were working to get the woman out of the apartment, and they were communicating with her by phone, but she hung up.

It's unknown whether the woman was armed and police said they don't know if anyone else was inside.

Cell phone video shows police appearing to detain at least three or four people who walked out of the apartment complex. It is unclear if they were directly involved with the barricaded woman.

