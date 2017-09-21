Body found in Las Vegas apartment identified

LVMPD officers speak with neighbors of the deceased at Solaire Apartments Sept. 12, 2017 (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5).

Medical examiners have identified one of two people found dead inside a Las Vegas apartment.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 48-year-old Gwen Ulbrich was identified as one of the deceased. The cause and manner were pending.

Police said the two bodies were found at the Solaire Apartments in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue, near Maryland Parkway on Sept. 12.

A neighbor called a manager to say there was a foul odor coming from an apartment. The manager opened the door and found a dead woman near the doorway. The fire department found another body inside the apartment.

Police estimated the bodies were in the unit for about two weeks without any electrical power.

The coroner's office has not released the identity of the second victim.

