FBI, billboard owner begin Vegas human trafficking campaign

The FBI in Las Vegas is teaming with a billboard company to raise the profile of efforts to stop human trafficking in a state where brothels are legal in rural counties, but prostitution is illegal in cities like Las Vegas and Reno.

A Clear Channel Outdoor executive and the top FBI agent in Las Vegas said a program started Thursday aims to put the 24-hour hotline number out in places where women or men being forced in to sex or labor against their will can get help.

Clear Channel Las Vegas President Adam Barthelmess says it's the first time the company has donated space in Las Vegas to try to fight human trafficking.

FBI chief Aaron Rouse calls the electronic billboards a new tool amid many years-long efforts to identify victims and prosecute people who bring them across state lines.

