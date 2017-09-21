PD: 3 students in custody, officer injured after brawl at Chaparral High School

School district police at the scene of a fight call at Chaparral High School on Sept. 21, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Medical units at Chaparral High School after fight on campus on Sept. 21, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

The Clark County School District Police Department has a fight at Chaparral High School under investigation Thursday afternoon.

CCSD Police Capt. Ken Young confirmed that officers were called to the campus because of a fight that broke out before 11:45 a.m.

Officers at Chaparral informed FOX5 that three students were in police custody, with one outstanding, after two fights occurred at the school.

A school district police officer was also injured in the melee with an abrasion to the chin according to authorities.

Reports of any injuries to students or faculty were not immediately released from the scene, but medical units did respond to the campus.

