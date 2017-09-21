Indictment against Valley lawyer accused of sharing phone with inmate dismissed

A judge dismissed a 14-count indictment against a Las Vegas attorney accused of sharing her cell phone with an incarcerated client.

Alexis Plunkett was indicted by a grand jury in July on charges including possessing a portable telecommunication device and conspiracy to unlawfully possess portable telecommunications device by a prisoner.

Court documents showed Plunkett was caught on camera providing a cell phone to Andrew Arevalo, an inmate with whom she was involved in a romantic relationship with. Prosecutors said Plunkett would text people close to Arevalo and show him the messages. Several times she put calls on speaker phone, placed the phone on the table, and let Arevalo listen to the conversations. The people included in the calls were family and gang members, police said. Camera recordings also caught Plunkett sharing candy, lip balm, and kisses.

Attorneys are permitted to bring cell phones into jail, but first, they have to sign an electronic form that states the phone is only authorized to contact staff at the Clark County Detention Center or 911 in case of an emergency.

Plunkett’s attorney did not deny the calls and texts took place but he said the attorney thought she was following the rules. Adding, the calls were work-related.

