LVMPD updates use of force policy

Las Vegas Metro police announced Thursday that the department has made changes to its use of force policy.

Some of the changes include the use of a specialty impact weapon, firing at a moving vehicle, and the use of a lateral vascular neck restraint.

40mm Specialty Impact Weapon

The department said in some cases, the use of low-lethality bean bag rounds has been ineffective in stopping some people. The department said officers will now use a new 40mm Specialty Impact Weapon. It is "an intermediate force option when fired at a distance of five yards or more, and deadly force when fired at a distance of less than five yards."

Discharging a firearm at a moving vehicle

The department said due to recent vehicle ramming attacks in the country and abroad, the department decided to update the policy on discharging at or from a moving vehicle. The updated policy states, "It is the policy of this department that officers will not discharge a firearm at/from a moving vehicle unless it is absolutely necessary to preserve human life."

Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint

This type of restraint is no longer "categorized as a low level option in the updated policy," the department said. All levels of the lateral vascular neck restraint are categorized as an intermediate or deadly use of force. For an officer to use the restraint, he or she needs to show the suspect had the intent to harm officers or others.

Medical Attention

Officers will be required to call for immediate medical attention if a person has a visible injury or complains of an injury. Medical attention will be called for some use of force applications, including but not limited to baton or weapon impacts, canine bites, use of a firearm or use of force with a vehicle.

Duty to Intervene

Any commissioned officer present and observing another officer using force that is "clearly beyond that which is 'objectively reasonable under the circumstances" will intervene when it is safe to do so. Then report it to a supervisor.

Metro police said the department is "committed to transparency and accountability in all aspects of use of force." The entire policy is available on lvmpd.com.

